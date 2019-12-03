BEILER, John B. and Linda (King), Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 28.
BRUBAKER, David A. and Sharon (Martin), Denver, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 28.
DEJESUS, Destiny, and Omar Lopez, Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Nov. 29.
DOUTRICH, Andrew R. and Cherish (Pabon), Conestoga, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 29.
FERENCE, Russell J. and Jamie (Stoltzfus), Honey Brook, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 30.
GOOD, Lavern and Darlene (Hoover), East Earl, a son, at home, Dec. 2.
HAUPT, Megan L. and Duamel Molina, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 26.
HEAPS, Christopher J. and Amanda M., Columbia, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 27.
KARPEW, Monica, and Ronald Feliciano, Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 1.
LUTZ, Shannon, and Justin R. Stark, Leola, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 27.
NICKEL, Merle Allen and Christine (Kile), Kirkwood, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 27.
OBERHOLTZER, Leon and Mary Ann (Nolt), Ephrata, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Nov. 30.
PENNEBECKER, Aaron M. and Holly (Anderson), Stevens, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 27.
SHIRK, Clair and Ella Mae (Martin), East Earl, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Dec. 1.
SLONAKER, Carrie, and Theodore C. Ryerson, Bel Air, Md., a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 29.
WALK, John K. and Samantha, Columbia, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 29.