ESH, Emanuel and Susan (Stoltzfus), Bird-in-Hand, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Dec. 20.
KING, Christ P. and Mary S. (Zook), New Holland, a son, at home, Dec. 22.
KING, Jacob and Barbie (Stoltzfus), 379 Maple Shade Road, Kirkwood, a son, at home, Dec. 19.
MARTIN, Chase and Emmy, Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 19.
MARZ, Daniel and Samantha (Holker), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 18.
MCGEE, Andrew C. and Emily, Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 18.
MEEDER, Taylor, and Cameron J. Kneisley, Drumore, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 19.
NYE, Jeremy and Megan, Holtwood, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 19.
RICARDO, Yorlaydis, and Marciel Lugo, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 19.
RIEHL, David and Katie (Lapp), Coatesville, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Dec. 20.
RODRIGUEZ, Denise, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 18.
SILVA, Samuel and Ashley (Stamets), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 16.
SOLDNER, Amanda, and Justin Price, Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 20.
STANLEY, Shaquille O. and Diana, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 19.
STOLTZFUS, Amos and Barbara (Yoder), 15 Greist Road, Nottingham, a daughter, at home, Dec. 12.
STOLTZFUS, Levi and Barbara (Kauffman), 120 River Hill Road, Conestoga, a son, at home, Dec. 18.
STOLTZFUS, Samuel S. and Linda S. (King), 1080 Noble Road, Christiana, a daughter, at home, Dec. 20.
TEMPLE, Adam J. Jr., and Destinie Carson, Peach Bottom, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 17.
WEAVER, Clair and Linda (Hoover), Ephrata, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Dec. 22.
WEAVER, James O. and Deana (Shrock), Gap, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 14.
WEAVER, Lindsay, and Herminio Cruz, Lebanon, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Dec. 19.
ZAMORA PACHECO, Walter J. and Ana María (DeJesús López), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 18.
ZOOK, David M. and Rebecca K. (Stoltzfus), 6123 Division Highway, Narvon, a daughter, at home, Dec. 22.