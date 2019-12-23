Births logo
Buy Now

ESH, Emanuel and Susan (Stoltzfus), Bird-in-Hand, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Dec. 20.

KING, Christ P. and Mary S. (Zook), New Holland, a son, at home, Dec. 22.

KING, Jacob and Barbie (Stoltzfus), 379 Maple Shade Road, Kirkwood, a son, at home, Dec. 19.

MARTIN, Chase and Emmy, Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 19.

MARZ, Daniel and Samantha (Holker), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 18.

MCGEE, Andrew C. and Emily, Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 18.

MEEDER, Taylor, and Cameron J. Kneisley, Drumore, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 19.

NYE, Jeremy and Megan, Holtwood, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 19.

RICARDO, Yorlaydis, and Marciel Lugo, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 19.

RIEHL, David and Katie (Lapp), Coatesville, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Dec. 20.

RODRIGUEZ, Denise, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 18.

SILVA, Samuel and Ashley (Stamets), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 16.

SOLDNER, Amanda, and Justin Price, Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 20.

STANLEY, Shaquille O. and Diana, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 19.

STOLTZFUS, Amos and Barbara (Yoder), 15 Greist Road, Nottingham, a daughter, at home, Dec. 12.

STOLTZFUS, Levi and Barbara (Kauffman), 120 River Hill Road, Conestoga, a son, at home, Dec. 18.

Sign up for our newsletter

STOLTZFUS, Samuel S. and Linda S. (King), 1080 Noble Road, Christiana, a daughter, at home, Dec. 20.

TEMPLE, Adam J. Jr., and Destinie Carson, Peach Bottom, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 17.

WEAVER, Clair and Linda (Hoover), Ephrata, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Dec. 22.

WEAVER, James O. and Deana (Shrock), Gap, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 14.

WEAVER, Lindsay, and Herminio Cruz, Lebanon, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Dec. 19.

ZAMORA PACHECO, Walter J. and Ana María (DeJesús López), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 18.

ZOOK, David M. and Rebecca K. (Stoltzfus), 6123 Division Highway, Narvon, a daughter, at home, Dec. 22.