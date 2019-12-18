ANDERTON, Nicholas S. and Candace Bergerson-Anderton, Akron, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 14.
BARONNER, Matthew and Madeline Rathey, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 14.
BAUMAN, Rodney and Janelle (Reiff), Loysville, a daughter, at home, Dec. 16.
BEILER, Alvin and Rachel (King), 407 Queen Road, Gordonville, a son, at home, Dec. 16.
BEILER, Stephen and Linda (Zook), 336 Osceola Mill Road, Gordonville, a daughter, at home, Dec. 16.
BENITEZ, Ashley, and Trevonne A. Crosby, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 14.
BUCKWALTER, Samantha Kahl, Elizabethtown, and Dustin J. Leisey, Bainbridge, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 11.
DEITER, Tyler J. and Jennifer (Aument), New Providence, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 12.
DOLINGER, Kirstan, and Jonathan Craig Gamble, Oxford, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 12.
EBERSOL, Jacob E. and Lizzie (Huyard), New Holland, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Dec. 15.
ECHTERNACHT, Crystal, and Kevin C. Smith, Ephrata, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Dec. 16.
FRENCH, Lawrence I. and Kimberly, Landisville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 9.
GAULT, Stephen A. and Lisa (Hartle), Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 10.
KAUFFMAN, Benjamin and Lindsay (Beiler), Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 15.
KAUFFMAN, Jacob Z. and Liz (King), Paradise, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata dec. 14.
STOLTZFUS, Amos Jr. and Sarah (Stoltzfus), Lancaster, a son, at home, Monday.
STOLTZFUS, Benuel L. and Annie K. (Zook), 1107 Park Road, Honey Brook, a daughter, at home, Dec. 17.
STOLTZFUS, John Henry and Sallie Ann (Esh), 66 Stoney Lane, Newburg, a son, at home, Dec. 14. Paternal grandparents are Levi and Barbara Stoltzfus, Paradise.
ZOOK, Moses and Rachel (King), Airville, a daughter, at home, Dec. 15.