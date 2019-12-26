Births logo
Buy Now

BARTSCH, Paul S. and Jessica, Reinholds, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 19.

BEILER, Menno and Mary (Stoltzfus), Christiana, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Dec. 23.

BIANCO, Anthony M. and Haley, Mountville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 20.

BRUBAKER, John D. and Sara L. (Zimmerman), a son, at home, Dec. 23.

CANDELARIO, Grace, and Tyler I. Tillman, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 17.

CRUZ-WILLIAMS, Lexus, and Jonathan Pena, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 19.

DAWBERT, Ethan F. and Lauren (Wentzel), Annville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 19.

DZTHENGA, Asante, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 18.

HANNA, Rachel, and Mitchell Morales, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 20.

HEISTAND, Justin S. and Kendra, Elizabethtown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 20.

Sign up for our newsletter

KIRCHNER, Trisha, and Dazhier A. Alicea-Gray, Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 18.

LECHLEITNER, Brad D. and Kahe (Daniels), Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 20.

KEEN, Don and Lindsey (Riehl), Wrightsville, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 22.

MARTIN, Ryan and Amanda, Elizabethtown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 20.

MAZUR, Sarah, and Anthony A. Koser, Landisville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 18.