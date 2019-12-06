ESH, Mervin and Ashley (Stoltzfus), 4324 White Oak Road, Paradise, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Dec. 4.
FOX, Irvin W. and Vera W. (Oberholtzer), Ephrata, a son, at home, Dec. 4.
HOLBEIN, Travis M. and Holly (Murphy), Reinholds, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Dec. 3.
OBERHOLTZER, Glenn W. and Susan B. (Reiff), Ephrata, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 4.
PETERSHEIM, Ivan and Lydia Ann, Quarryville, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 3.
SMUCKER, John and Martha (Beiler), 2101 Kissel Hill Road, Lititz, a daughter, at home, Dec. 5.
STOLTZFUS, David Lee and Mary Liz (Fisher), Parkesburg, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Dec. 3.
STOLTZFUS, David and Sallie (Stoltzfus), Airville, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Dec. 4.
STOLTZFUS, Jacob and Barbie Z. (Beiler), Paradise, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Dec. 4.
STOLTZFUS, Stephen and Naomi (Stoltzfus), 127 Brick Church Road,Leola, a son, at home, Dec. 4.