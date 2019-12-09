BERNHARDT, Nathan and Alaina, Marietta, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 5.
BOLL, Brandon M. and Erica (Roes), Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 6.
CECCARANI, Casey, Lancaster, and Isaiah T. Hoffman, Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 5.
ESH, Daniel G. Jr. and Malena (Stoltzfus), Gordonville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 6.
ESH, Daniel R. and Sadie (Stoltzfus), Paradise, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Dec. 7.
ESHELMAN, Christian R. and Elizabeth, Strasburg, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 4.
HOKENBROUGH, Lincoln T. and Leah, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 6.
HOOVER, Landis S. and Melissa (Leid), Ephrata, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Dec. 7.
KING, Samuel B. and Anna S. (Zook), 2051 Edisonville Road, Strasburg, a daughter, at home, Dec. 7.
LE, Hien, and Vy Tran, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 6.
LEID, Mark M. and Mary Jane Z. (Martin), Ephrata, a son, at home, Dec. 7.
NOLT, Wilson and Janice (Zimmerman), Leola, a daughter, at home, Dec. 7.
POOLE, Calyn, and Gage L. Axe, New Providence, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 3.
SHANK, Tyler K. and Emily Y. Hill, Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 4.
STAUFFER, Kristopher A. and Michelle, Myerstown, twin sons, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 5.
STOLTZFUS, Ephraim and Susan G. (Esh), Strasburg, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Dec. 8.