BEILER, Melvin and Sadie (Fisher), 176 Cardinal Drive, Quarryville, a daughter, at home, Dec. 3.
BUSER, Joshua D. and Elizabeth (Dickerman), Manheim, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 2.
ESH, Aaron and Rachel (Stoltzfus), 383 Cooper Drive, Kirkwood, a son, at home, Dec. 1.
FISHER, Aaron and Katie (Stoltzfus), 146 Springhill Road, Kirkwood, a son, at home, Dec. 1.
FISHER, Christ and Annie (Stoltzfus), N. Jackson St., Strasburg, a daughter, at home, Dec. 3
FISHER, Isaac and Linda (Fisher), 1142 Georgetown Road, Christiana, a daughter, at home, Dec. 5.
HOOVER, Nathan R. and Nancy H. (Martin), Stevens, a daughter, at home, Dec. 6.
KING, Benuel and Sadie (Stoltzfus), 47 Friendship Church Road, Cochranville, a son, at home, Dec. 1.
KING, Henry and Sylvia (Fisher), 263 Widdowson Road, Oxford, a son, at home, Dec. 1.
KOEHLER, Nicholas Scott and Monica Michele, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 2.
LANTZ, Levi and Lillian (Beiler), Paradise, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Dec. 5.
STOLTZFOOS, John and Barbara (Fisher), 211 Burke Road, Delta, a son, at home, Dec. 1.