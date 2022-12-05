Births logo

BEAULIEU, Jean-Francois and Danielle (Garber), Ronks, a daughter, at home, Dec. 4.

BRUBAKER, Keith and Brianna (Shenk), Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 2.

CUGINO, Tyler and Kayla, Denver, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 1.

DEHAVEN, Ryan M. and Danica (Schmeck), Adamstown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 1.

EVANS, Cheyenne, and Ian T. Reisinger, Millersville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 1.

FISHER, Steven J. and Laura Marie (Fisher), Paradise, a son, at home, Dec. 3.

FOX, Jaron and Jennifer, Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 2.

KING, John and Sadie (Glick), Quarryville, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Dec. 2.

PELLETIER, F. Noah and Ashley (Foltz), Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 1.

SHULTZ, Derrick W. and Kate (Zook), Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 1.

STOLTZFUS, Aaron and Sarah (Stoltzfus), Bird-in-Hand, a son, at home, Nov. 30.

STOLTZFUS, Leon M .and Kathryn L. (Stoltzfus), Myerstown, a son, at home, Nov. 28

WAGLER, Clifford and Esther (King), Lancaster, a son, at home, Nov. 24.

