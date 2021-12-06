Births logo

ALAMO ALICEA , Zuyey Marie, and Jonathan Fonseca Cintron, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 30.

BAUM , Jessica, and Joseph R. Triano, New Holland, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 30.

BIEGANSKI , Benjamin R. and Amanda (Glenlast), Mount Joy, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 1.

CRUZ , Destiny J., and Edwin A. Felipe, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 30.

KING , Omar Lee and Marianne, Gordonville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 1.

KOHL , Amanda, and Raul Rivera, New Holland, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 30.

MCCRACKEN , Ross W. and Justine (Garber), Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 2.

MICHAEL , Phillip A. and Amy Cawley, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 28.

POINDEXTER , Cecily, and Justin Johnson, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 30.

SPELFOGEL , David J. and Alicia, Wrightsville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 30.

WAGNER , Dana, and Justin M. Oras, Quarryville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 30.

