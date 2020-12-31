AGOSTINI, Nelson Luis and Kassandra, New Holland, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Dec. 28.
BEILER, Daniel K. and Sadie B. (Beiler), Strasburg, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 28.
CASTRO-NUNEZ, Jeiffry and Rosalba Pena-Rodriguez, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 27.
GLICK, Daniel and Amanda (Stoltzfus), 282 Windy Tor Road, Bird-in-Hand, a son, at home, Dec. 30.
IRIZARRY, Ariana M., Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 21.
JOHNSON, Nicholas and Elizabeth (Ringler), Ephrata, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Dec. 28.
KIEHL, Joseph and Leslie, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 23.
KREIDER, Nathan K. and Elizabeth, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 21.
MURRY, Joshua J. and Amanda (Kirkham), Millersville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 27.
POTTS, Kimberly (Hollinger), and Zachary T. Cash, East Petersburg, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 22
MCMULLEN, Colby L. and Corey, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 22.
RIEHL, Matthew and Barb (King), 295 S. Sandy Hill Road, Coatesville, a son, at home, Dec. 29.
WEEBER, Seth and Natasha, Ephata, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Dec. 29.
WELLS, Austin S. and Nichole E., Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 26.