BEILER, Levi and Katie Mae (Esh), Paradise, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Dec. 28.
GEIGLEY, Mardelton and Jenny (Kauffman), Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 26.
GLICK, David K. and Sadie Z. (Beiler), New Holland, a son, at home, Dec. 28.
MARUCA, Luke and Alyssa (Raftovich), Strasburg, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 26.
NOLT, Eli M. and Ellen S. (Weaver), New Holland, a daughter, at home, Dec. 29.
OBERHOLTZER, Marlin and Victoria (Nolt), Leola, a daughter, at home, Dec. 28.
SEBASTIAN, Coty S. and Ashley (Dienner), New Holland, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 27.
SHEETS, Gabrielle, and Thomas Smith III, Quarryville, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 27.
STOLTZFUS, Samuel and Mary (King), Gordonville, a daughter, at home, Dec. 29.
STOLTZFUS, Samuel K. and Barbie (Lapp), Coatesville, a son, at home, Dec. 28.