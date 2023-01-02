Births logo

BEILER, Levi and Katie Mae (Esh), Paradise, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Dec. 28.

GEIGLEY, Mardelton and Jenny (Kauffman), Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 26.

GLICK, David K. and Sadie Z. (Beiler), New Holland, a son, at home, Dec. 28.

MARUCA, Luke and Alyssa (Raftovich), Strasburg, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 26.

NOLT, Eli M. and Ellen S. (Weaver), New Holland, a daughter, at home, Dec. 29.

OBERHOLTZER, Marlin and Victoria (Nolt), Leola, a daughter, at home, Dec. 28.

SEBASTIAN, Coty S. and Ashley (Dienner), New Holland, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 27.

SHEETS, Gabrielle, and Thomas Smith III, Quarryville, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 27.

STOLTZFUS, Samuel and Mary (King), Gordonville, a daughter, at home, Dec. 29.

STOLTZFUS, Samuel K. and Barbie (Lapp), Coatesville, a son, at home, Dec. 28.

