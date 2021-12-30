KING, B. John and Fannie Ruth (Stoltzfus), Pequea, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 27.
MARTIN, Merlin S. and Maria S. (Martin), New Holland, a daughter, at home, Dec. 28.
MILLER, Daniel and Mary (Stoltzfoos), 299 Aubel Road, Delta, a son, at home, Dec. 27.
MILLER, Ivan and Ruth (Smucker), 943 Little Britain Road, Quarryville, a son, at home, Dec. 22.
STOLTZFUS, Amos and Barbara (Stoltzfus), 1200 Little Creek Road, Oxford, a daughter, at home, Dec. 13.
STOLTZFUS, Daniel and Bethany (Petersheim), Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 27.
STOLTZFUS, Daniel and Fannie (Glick), 1920 Lancaster Pike, Peach Bottom, a son, at home, Dec. 15.
STOLTZFUS, Enos and Feenie (Stoltzfus), 472 Little Elk Creek Road, Lincoln University, a son, at home, Dec. 23.
STOLTZFUS, John and Rebecca (Stoltzfus), 4775 Homeville Road, Cochranville, a daughter, at home, Dec. 11.
TESTERMAN, Samantha Kate, and Preston Allen Burkhart, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 27
WEAVER, Brian A. and Sophie R. (Rutt), Mount Joy, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 25.
YODER, Amos and Leah (Stoltzfoos), 326 Spring Hill Lane, Delta, a daughter, at home, Dec. 8.
ZIMMERMAN, Nathan and Amy (Zimmerman, Myerstown, a daughter, at home, Dec. 28.
ZOOK, Henry and Katie (Esh), Manheim, a daughter, at home, Dec. 27.
ZOOK, Henry and Ruth (Riehl), 741 Hartman Station Road, Lancaster, a daughter, at home, Dec. 21.