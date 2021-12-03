Births logo

BEVENSEE, Dustin L. and Olivia, Columbia, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 29.

CATERBONE, Patrick R. and Meagan, Maytown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 29.

KACZYNSKI, Robert A. Jr. and Megan, Akron, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 28.

KEMLER, Katya, and Nathanial N. Roman, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 29.

KING, Daniel and Marilyn (Beiler), 911 Peters Road, New Holland, a daughter, at home, Dec. 1.

KURTZ, Wendell and Gwendolyn (Sensenig), Sinking Springs, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Dec. 1.

MARTIN, Delton L. and Judith (Horst), Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, nov. 30.

MCCART, Patrick T. and Kelly, Marietta, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 26.

MICHAEL, Peter and Annie, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 28.

MILLER, Corey and Jesse, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 28.

MURPHY, Matt J. and Nikelle (Snader), Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 29.

PAYNE, Geoffrey A. and Elizabeth (Martin), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 27.

SANTOS, Siriada, and Kyle L. Mobley-Colon, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 29.

SMITH, Brandon H. and Kayla (Huyett), Willow Street, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 27.

SMOKER, Joseph E. and Lyndsey, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 29.

STINER, Shana, and Dalare Rana, Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 29.

WRIGHT, Shanaya, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 27.

Sign up for our newsletter

Tags