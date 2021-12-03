BEVENSEE, Dustin L. and Olivia, Columbia, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 29.
CATERBONE, Patrick R. and Meagan, Maytown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 29.
KACZYNSKI, Robert A. Jr. and Megan, Akron, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 28.
KEMLER, Katya, and Nathanial N. Roman, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 29.
KING, Daniel and Marilyn (Beiler), 911 Peters Road, New Holland, a daughter, at home, Dec. 1.
KURTZ, Wendell and Gwendolyn (Sensenig), Sinking Springs, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Dec. 1.
MARTIN, Delton L. and Judith (Horst), Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, nov. 30.
MCCART, Patrick T. and Kelly, Marietta, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 26.
MICHAEL, Peter and Annie, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 28.
MILLER, Corey and Jesse, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 28.
MURPHY, Matt J. and Nikelle (Snader), Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 29.
PAYNE, Geoffrey A. and Elizabeth (Martin), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 27.
SANTOS, Siriada, and Kyle L. Mobley-Colon, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 29.
SMITH, Brandon H. and Kayla (Huyett), Willow Street, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 27.
SMOKER, Joseph E. and Lyndsey, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 29.
STINER, Shana, and Dalare Rana, Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 29.
WRIGHT, Shanaya, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 27.