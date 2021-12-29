BEILER, Michael and Martha (Beiler), 133 Monterey Road, Bird-in-Hand, a daughter, at home, Dec. 18.
ESCH, Ephraim and Ruth (Lapp), 145 Iva Road, Ronks, a daughter, at home, Dec. 11.
ESH, Amos and Ruth (Blank), 848 Pumping Station Road, Kirkwood, a daughter, at home, Dec. 25.
FISHER, David and Sadie (Esh), 1919 Kirkwood Pike, Kirkwood, a son, at home, Dec. 12.
FISHER, Jacob and Rachel (Stoltzfus), 1550 Slate Hill Road, Peach Bottom, a son, at home, Dec. 17.
KING, David and Barbara (Esh), 380 Stormstown Road, Bird-in-Hand, a son, at home, Dec. 16.
KING, Joseph and Esther (Esch), 99 Rynear Road, Christiana, a son, at home, Dec. 10.
KING, Levi and Barbara (Stoltzfus), 200 Jubilee Road, Peach Bottom, a daughter, at home, Dec. 14.
KING, Samuel and Ada Ruth (Beiler), 86 Lamparter Road, Quarryville, a daughter, at home, Dec. 14.
LANTZ, Daniel and Emma (King), 3326 Spring Garden Road, Kinzers, a daughter, at home, Dec. 19.
LAPP, Leroy and Malinda (Stoltzfus), Oxford, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Dec. 27.
LAPP, Samuel and Bettina (Schlabach), 3275 S. Blackhorse Road, Parkesburg, a daughter, at home, Dec. 25.