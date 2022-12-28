BEILER, Daniel and Mary (Stoltzfus), 232 Pennsy Road, New Providence, a son, at home, Dec. 23.
BEILER, Joseph and Rebecca (King), 520 S. Vintage Road, Paradise, a son, at home, Dec. 24.
COOGAN, Kevin and Heidi (Herr), 2334 Hollinger Road, Lancaster, a son, at home, Dec. 17.
ESH, Emanuel and Amanda (Stoltzfus), 201 Johnson Road, Delta, a son, at home, Dec. 16.
FISHER, Jonas and Emma (Esh), 74A South Ronks Road, Ronks, a son, at home, Dec. 25.
LAPP, Amos and Sarah (Esh), 163 Farmdale Road, Kirkwood, a daughter, at home, Dec. 20.
LAPP, Enos and Susie (Fisher), 1069 Ashville Road, Oxford, a son, at home, Dec. 21.
LAPP, Joseph and Rachel (Esh), 505 King Pen Road, Quarryville, a son, at home, Dec. 26.
LAPP, Steven and Linda (Stoltzfus), Ronks, a daughter, at home, Dec. 26.
STOLTZFUS, David and Katie (Beiler), 144 Springhill Road, Kirkwood, a son, at home, Dec. 25.
ZOOK, Amos and Elizabeth (Stoltzfus), 80 Kinseyville Road, Nottingham, a son, at home, Dec. 20.