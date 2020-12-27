Births logo

FISHER, Christ G. and Sallie B. (Stoltzfoos), Quarryville, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 24.

GRAHAM, Briana, and Justin W. DeHaut, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 22.

LAPP, John A. and Lydia (Stoltzfus), East Earl, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Dec. 24.

MERCADO, Carlos M. and Marian, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 19.

MILLER, Bryan and Kimberly (Dohner), Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 23.

PATTERSON, Matthew P. and Mary Ann (Peyton), Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 21.

RIGGI, Anthony and Kambria Helm, Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 22.

SANCHEZ, Sheilyann, and Tyler Z. Nguyen, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 21.

SCHEID, Christopher and Charlotte (Cleckley), Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 24.

VASELLAS, Ashley, and Brandan P. Burkins, Dallastown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 16.

WOLOSYN, Kate, and Edward J. Durant, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 20.

WILLIAMS, Chuck and Elizabeth, Manheim, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 21.

ZIMMERMAN, Wesley and Mary (Hoover), a daughter, at home,Dec. 24.

Sign up for our newsletter

Tags