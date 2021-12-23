ARMSTRONG, Carlton L. and Alyssa, Quarryville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 16.
BEILER, John and Elizabeth (King), Quarryville, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Dec. 21.
BEILER, Isaac and Malinda (King), Elizabethtown, a son, at home, Dec. 19.
FREY, Jordan W. and Barbara Grace (Shivery), Christiana, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 19.
HAMED, Mugahed and Genesis, Mountville, twin sons, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 11.
HERR, James L. and Danielle, Mount Joy, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 18.
HOOVER, Cleason W. and Cheryl R. (Martin), Denver, a son, at home, Dec. 21.
JEAN JONAS, Sophia, and Michelet Gabriel, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 18.
LACOMBE, Joseph R. and Nikki, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 17.
LUNDGREN, Justin M. and Jessica (Oho), Middletown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 19.
REBARICK, Jessica, and Brad D. Keifrider, Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 17.
SCHOLLENBERGER, Alexis, and Terrill T. Orr, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 16.
SCOTT, Kennedy L. and Brandy, Elizabethtown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 17.
STOLTZFUS, Melvin and Verna (Zook), Gap, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Dec. 21.