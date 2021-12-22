Lancaster County Births: Dec. 22, 2021 LANCASTERONLINE Dec 22, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print ESH, Matthew and Sara (Glick), Narvon, a son, at home, Dec. 20.FISHER, Henry and Katie , Lancaster, a son, at home, Dec, 20. HESS, Trent and Emily (Parmarter), New Providence, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 17 Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Entertainment Lancaster — Find out what is happening in Lancaster County every week with our Entertainment Lancaster newsletter. Sign up Manage your lists By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Births