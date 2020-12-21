Births logo

AULT-ROBERTSON, Tavon and Martha, Leola, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 18.

BEIILER, Benjamin and Anna (King), 613 Noble Road, Christiana, a daughter, at home, Dec. 17.

BEILER, Daniel L. and Edna Z., Reinholds, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Dec. 18.

BEILER, Melvin L. and Sadie (Fisher), Quarryville, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Dec. 17.

CRUZ VALENTIN, Deyaneira, and Jose Alma Barreto, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 28.

DAVIS, Taylor, and Michael Kline, Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 18.

ESCH, Samuel M. and Rachel Marie (Ebersol), Quarryville, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 15.

ESH, Aaron and Amanda (Beiler), New Providence, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Dec. 20.

FISHER, Amos and Levina (Lapp), Mount Joy, a son, at home, Dec. 18.

GONZALEZ ORDONEZ, Mildred Lisbeth, Middletown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 7.

HOOVER, Robert and Rebecca (Thomas), Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 18.

HORST, Marvin M. and Dorothy (Horning), Denver, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Dec. 19.

KING, Jesse and Amanda (Stoltzfus), Honey Brook, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Dec. 18.

KING, John G. and Martha F., Paradise, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Dec. 18.

SAIMBERT, Nairoby, and Ronny Batista, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 27.

STOLTZFUS, Elmer and Verna (Lapp), Bird-in-Hand, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Dec. 19.

STOLTZFUS, Stephen S. and Malinda (King), 268 Cambridge Road, Gap, a son, at Reading Hospital, Dec. 17.

