AULT-ROBERTSON, Tavon and Martha, Leola, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 18.
BEIILER, Benjamin and Anna (King), 613 Noble Road, Christiana, a daughter, at home, Dec. 17.
BEILER, Daniel L. and Edna Z., Reinholds, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Dec. 18.
BEILER, Melvin L. and Sadie (Fisher), Quarryville, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Dec. 17.
CRUZ VALENTIN, Deyaneira, and Jose Alma Barreto, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 28.
DAVIS, Taylor, and Michael Kline, Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 18.
ESCH, Samuel M. and Rachel Marie (Ebersol), Quarryville, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 15.
ESH, Aaron and Amanda (Beiler), New Providence, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Dec. 20.
FISHER, Amos and Levina (Lapp), Mount Joy, a son, at home, Dec. 18.
GONZALEZ ORDONEZ, Mildred Lisbeth, Middletown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 7.
HOOVER, Robert and Rebecca (Thomas), Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 18.
HORST, Marvin M. and Dorothy (Horning), Denver, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Dec. 19.
KING, Jesse and Amanda (Stoltzfus), Honey Brook, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Dec. 18.
KING, John G. and Martha F., Paradise, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Dec. 18.
SAIMBERT, Nairoby, and Ronny Batista, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 27.
STOLTZFUS, Elmer and Verna (Lapp), Bird-in-Hand, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Dec. 19.
STOLTZFUS, Stephen S. and Malinda (King), 268 Cambridge Road, Gap, a son, at Reading Hospital, Dec. 17.