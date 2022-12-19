BEILER, Steven and Martha (Esch), Kinzers, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Dec. 17.
GLICK, Elmer and Sylvia (Stoltzfoos), Gordonville, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 15.
GLICK, Jacob and Susanna (Stoltzfus), Leola, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Dec. 16.
HUYARD, Jacob and Ruth (Beiler), New Holland, a son, at home, Saturday.
KING, Raymond and Anna (King), Quarryville, a daughter, at home, Dec. 15.
MENDEZ, Luis, and Sheila Gomez, Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 16.
NOLT, Jonas and Roselle (Zeiset), East Earl, a daughter, at home, Dec. 16.
ROSADO, Nydia, and Khalil Rankin, Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 16.
STOLTZFUS, Omar and Emma, Christiana, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 16.