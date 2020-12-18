Births logo

BAKER, George Jr. and Brianna (Teijaro), Ephrata, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 14.

BARTO, Tyler and Kelli (Knapp), Washington Boro, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 16.

BEILER, Paul and Miriam (Stoltzfus), Quarryville, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Dec. 17.

BEILER, Stephen A. and Sarah E. (Yoder), Ronks, a daughter, at Parochial Medical Center, Dec. 17.

FISHER, Steven Lee and Ruth Ann (Allgyer), Gordonville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 13.

GOLDMAN, Justin and Alessandra, Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 13.

HORST, Shawn I. and Sheila, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 15.

LAPP, Melvin and Martha (Beiler), Ronks, a son, at home, Dec. 18.

MARRERO, Ivelisse, and Eric J. Vazquez, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 14.

MATTSON, Lawrence W. and Samantha Bennett, Pequea, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 12.

MCFARLAND, Grant R. and Jessica (Heffner), Stevens, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 14.

MISKELLEY, Troy A. and Julie, Denver, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 15.

NOLT, James O. and Anna Mae (Sensenig), New Holland, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 16.

PEREZ, Christina Marie, and Robert Vargas, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 15.

RIVERA, Dayana Gonzalez, and Yasier Zaldivar Llanes, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 9.

RODRIGUEZ, Promise, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 14.

SCHNEIDER, Benjamin D. and Caitlin (Mitchell), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 15.

SCHOBERG, Christopher L. and Amanda, Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 12.

TAYLOR, Alisha, and Luis Santiago, Lititz, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Dec. 17.

VELASQUEZ, Dezarie, and James Iser, Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Tuesday.

WOLF, William D. and Michelle, Newmanstown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 9.

YOUNDT, Nicholas P. and Elizabeth, Ephrata, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 12.

Sign up for our newsletter

Tags