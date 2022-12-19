BEILER, Moses and Emma (Stoltzfus), Delta, a son, at home, Dec. 16.
FISHER, Ephraim and Sarah (Glick), 274 Radcliff Road, Willow Street, a son, at home, Dec. 15.
FISHER, Jacob and Barbie (Esh), Stewartstown, a daughter, at home, Dec. 14.
FISHER, Levi and Mattie (Stoltzfus), 785 Gap Newport Pike, Atglen, a son, at home, Dec. 14.
HERR, Isaac and Megan (Garber), 33D West Main St., Strasburg, a son, at home, Dec. 14.
KING, Michael and Sylvia (Zook), 1096 Mt. Pleasant Road, Quarryville, a daughter, at home, Dec. 12.
KING, Omar S. and Esther (Stoltzfus), Glen Rock, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 14.
MCDOWELL, Eric T. and Allison Gallagher, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 1.
PEDERSON, Hannah, East Petersburg, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 3.
SENSENIG, Anthony and Marilyn (Kauffman), Akron, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 12.
SMUCKER, Jesse and Verna (Stoltzfus), Gap, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Dec. 15.
STOLTZFUS, Eli Jay and Joanna, Drumore, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 1.