BENNER, Austin S. and Kelsey Lane (Garner), Columbia, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 14.
FISHER, Christian and Mary (King), 32 North Weavertown Road, Ronks, a daughter, at home, Monday.Dec. 13
HOFFMAN, Tristan C. and Larissa (Trimble), Washington Boro, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 12.
KING, Levi E. and Barbara (Stoltzfus), Peach Bottom, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 14.
PEACE, Jada, and Ryan B. Stackhouse, Gap, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 11.
SNYDER, Kendra, and Sean Moore, Mohnton, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 13.
STOLTZFUS, Allen and Priscilla (Lapp), Narvon, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 14.
STOLTZFUS, Marcus and Sharon (King), 52 Old Leacock Road, Ronks, a son, at home, Dec. 15.
TILLOTSON, Brittany, and Anthony F. Battillo, Conestoga, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 13.