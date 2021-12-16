Births logo

BRENNER, Marlena, Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 11.

DEIHM, Tabitha, and Aaron C. Oyler, Holtwood, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 12.

FOUSE, Zackaryah E. and Wynter (Weiss), Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 8.

MCCOLLUM, Shakira, and Andre J. West, Middletown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 10.

STOLTZFUS, Emanuel B. and Betty Anne (Stoltzfus), Honey Brook, a daughter, at home, Dec. 13.

STOLTZFUS, Jesse and Malinda (Esch), Oxford, a daughter, at home, Dec. 13.

TANGBAU, Kamli and Htoi Lu Sumlut, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 12.

ZIELINSKI, Chris and Adrienne (Schultz), Lititz, a son, at home, Dec. 12.

