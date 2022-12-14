ALLGYER, Benuel and Mary Liz (Glick), Coatesville, a son, at home, Dec. 12.
EBERSOL, Amos and Sylvia (King), 739 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, a son, at home, Dec. 5.
ESH, Aaron and Linda (Stoltzfus), 155 Cinder Road, New Providence, a son, at home, Dec. 11.
ESH, Paul and Naomi (Miller), 1703 Cherry Hill Road, Peach Bottom, a daughter, at home, Dec. 9.
KING, Amos and Fannie (Stoltzfus), 528 Union School Road, Oxford, a son, at home, Dec. 7.
LAPP, Eli and Sallie (Zook), 155A Herr Road, Ronks, a son, at home, Dec. 9.
MANN, Ryan and Sarah (Pytash), Marietta, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 11.
RIEHL, Jesse and Rebecca (Beiler), 77 Peach Bottom Road, Peach Bottom, a daughter, at home, Dec. 10.
STOLTZFUS, Abner and Lizzie (Smucker), 808 Vintage Road, Christiana, a daughter, at home, Dec. 6.
STOLTZFUS, David and Malinda (Stoltzfus), Honey Brook, a son, at home, Dec. 12.
STOLTZFUS, John and Rachel (Beiler), 316 S. Jennersville Road, West Grove, a daughter, at home, Dec. 8.