FISHER, David R. and Barbie S. (Stoltzfus), Mount Joy, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 10.
FISHER, Eli and Lydia (King), Kirkwood, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Dec. 12.
STOLTZFOOS, Alvin and Sarah (Beiler), Gordonville, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Dec. 12.
STOLTZFUS, Abram and Nancy (Lapp), 299 Elkview Road, Lincoln University, a son, at home, Nov. 15.
STOLTZFUS, David and Suvilla (Fisher), 234 Bartville Road, Kirkwood, a daughter, at home, Dec. 12.
STOLTZFUS, Isaac and Rebecca (Beiler), 168 Widdowson Road, Oxford, a daughter, at home, Nov. 21.
STOLTZFUS, John and Ruth (Fisher), 397 Green Lane, Quarryville, a son, at home, Nov. 29.
STOLTZFUS, Jonas and Rebecca (King), 1111 Lewisville Road, Oxford, a daughter, at home, Nov. 29.
STOLTZFUS, Stephen and Elizabeth (Stoltzfus), 87 Sproul Road, Christiana, a son, at home, Nov. 24.
ZOOK, Alvin Jay and Linda (King), Penryn, a son, at home, Dec. 9.