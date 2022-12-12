CRAMMER , Courtney, and Keelan Martinez, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 8.
EBERSOL , Leroy and Barbie (Esh), Quarryville, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Dec. 10.
HORNING , Leonard S. and Suetta Z., New Holland, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 8.
KING , Christian and Elizabeth (Zook), Stewartstown, a daughter, at home,, Dec. 7.
KING , John and Sara (Glick), Paradise, a daughter, at home, Dec. 9.
KING , John David and Anna Ruth (Lantz), Bird-in-Hand, a son, at home, Dec. 10.
KREITER, William and Britny (Cartwright), Akron, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 9.
LANTZ , Raymond and Elizabeth (Stoltzfus), Kinzers, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Dec. 9.
LAPP , John and Mary (Fisher), Glen Rock, a son, at home, Nov. 21.
LAPP , Stephen S. and Lydia K.(Stoltzfoos), Holtwood, a son, at home, Dec. 8.
MILLER , Levi and Rachel (King), Stewartstown, a daughter, at home, Dec. 9.
PERRY , Christian and Nakia, Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 8.
RIVERA , Pablo II and Jacqueline, Ephrata, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 12.
STOLTZFUS , Daniel and Linda (Martin), Bird-in-Hand, a daughter, at home, Dec. 9.
STOLTZFUS , Gideon and May (Stoltzfus), Airville, a daughter, at home, Dec. 8.
STOLTZFUS , Leon and Ruthann (Lapp), New Holland, a son, at Penn State Health St. Joseph, Dec. 10.
ZOOK , David and Katie (Lapp), Glen Roack, a son, at home, Nov. 25.