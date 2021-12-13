BEEBE, Brandon B. and Miranda (Mumma), Elizabethtown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 7.
BEST, Nicholas and Jessica, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 6.
COLON, Zuleika, and Shannon Costello, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 7.
DITZLER, Davin S. and Kylie (Heath), Newmanstown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 6.
GIBERSON, Patrick and Emma (Engle), Bainbridge, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 9.
GRAYBILL, Vanessa, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 6.
KAUFFMAN, Katie, and Chris Knarr, Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 6.
KEMBERLING, April, and David L. Hertzog, Paradise, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 7.
KRUGER, Alex A. and Christina, New Providence, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 6.
MERCADO, Delianis, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 6.
MOJICA, Norma M., and Santiago J. Milland, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 5.
NISPEL, Cheridee, and Bradley S. Narce, Thomasville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 5.
REPSCH, Austin and Amanda, New Providence, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 5.
TAYLOR, Alexis, and James E. Young, York, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 7.
TSHUDY, Ashley, and Garry E. Sheneberger, Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 7.
TYRELL, Jhane, and Wiillam E. Wright, York, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 8.
WALLACE, Troy J. and Alyssa M., Brownstown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Dec. 6.