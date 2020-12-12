Births logo

BEILER, Benjamin and Lydia (Smucker), Ronks, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Dec. 10.

FISHER, John M. and Rebecca (Beiler), Lancaster, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Dec. 9.

GASDA, Christopher D. and Adrienne (Swan), Gap, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Dec. 8.

GLICK, Emanuel and Ida Ruth (King), Bird-in-Hand, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Dec. 10.

HOOVER, David and Eunice, East Earl, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 10.

MARTIN, Jamie and Martha (Horst), East Earl, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Dec. 9.

Sign up for our newsletter

Tags