ALAMOS, Kody T. and Tshina (Hornsby), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Friday.
ALLEMAN, Joey R. and Ashley, Bainbridge, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 25.
CHALFANT, Michael C. and Shawna, York, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 27.
DREXEL, Jordan and Kari, Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 28.
EADLINE, Alan L. and Hanna, Akron, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 24.
EBERSOL, Michael Lee and Mary K. (Stoltzfus), 307 Keneagy Hill Road, Ronks, a son, at home, Nov. 30.
ESH, Michael Lapp and Naomi Stoltzfus (Lapp), Christiana, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Nov. 28.
FISHER, Benuel B. and Mamie K. (Glick), 91 Springville Road, Quarryville, a daughter, at home, Nov. 30.
GEORGE, Ashley, and Bruce C. Creasy, Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 26.
GOOD, Trenton A. and Kinsey, Strasburg, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 27.
KAUFFMAN, Michael D. and Jasmine Kraybill, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 24.
KING, Vernon and Sylvia, Leola, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Nov. 27.
KISKADDON, Laura, Lititz, and Aaron Brubaker, Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 27.
KREIDER, Kenton and Renae (Kurtz), Lancaster, a son, at home, Nov. 30.
MANNINO, Michael A. and Adrienne (Zercher), Mount Wolf, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 27.