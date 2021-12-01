Births logo

ALAMOS, Kody T. and Tshina (Hornsby), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Friday.

ALLEMAN, Joey R. and Ashley, Bainbridge, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 25.

CHALFANT, Michael C. and Shawna, York, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 27.

DREXEL, Jordan and Kari, Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 28.

EADLINE, Alan L. and Hanna, Akron, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 24.

EBERSOL, Michael Lee and Mary K. (Stoltzfus), 307 Keneagy Hill Road, Ronks, a son, at home, Nov. 30.

ESH, Michael Lapp and Naomi Stoltzfus (Lapp), Christiana, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Nov. 28.

FISHER, Benuel B. and Mamie K. (Glick), 91 Springville Road, Quarryville, a daughter, at home, Nov. 30.

GEORGE, Ashley, and Bruce C. Creasy, Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 26.

GOOD, Trenton A. and Kinsey, Strasburg, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 27.

KAUFFMAN, Michael D. and Jasmine Kraybill, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 24.

KING, Vernon and Sylvia, Leola, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Nov. 27.

KISKADDON, Laura, Lititz, and Aaron Brubaker, Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 27.

KREIDER, Kenton and Renae (Kurtz), Lancaster, a son, at home, Nov. 30.

MANNINO, Michael A. and Adrienne (Zercher), Mount Wolf, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Nov. 27.

