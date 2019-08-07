BEILER, Michael and Ruth Ann (Kauffman), Narvon, a daughter, at home, July 29.
DORIA, Abigail, Lancaster, and Eric G. Magula, Hazleton, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 4.
EDNER, Timothy and Tiffany, Mountville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 3.
EBERSOL, Eli Jay and Ruthie (Blank), 3467 Harvest Drive, Gordonville, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Aug. 5.
FELPEL, Turner R. and Breanne (Hackman), Akron, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 3.
LONG, Lindsey, and Matthew E. Hutchinson, Conestoga, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 1.
MILLER, Elam and Lavina (Fisher), Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, a Aug. 4.
NOLT, Michael and Rosene, Talmage, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Aug. 4.
REAM, James C. and Valerie, Mount Wolf, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 1.
WILMORE, Shante, and Toney D. Gathings, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 2.
YODER, Shane and Katelyn (Acker), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 3.
YOST, Dustin T. and Paige (Lewer), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 3.