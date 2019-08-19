CASSEL, Dustin D. and Krystle (Garrison), Manheim, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 11.
GUINIVAN, Robert A. and Nicole (Funk), Elizabethtown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 13.
HATCH, Angela, and William R. Harsh, Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 12.
KING, Samuel and Sadie B. (Stoltzfus), Lititz, a son, at Birth Care & Family Heath Services, Aug. 15.
LOPEZ, Itsel, and Enrique I. Rios, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 13.
LUNA, Nashaly, and Devante D. King, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 12.
MORAN, Austin P. and. Addie, Mount Joy, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 12.
PEREZ, Zacarias Ovidio, and Zenaida Alvarez Gil, Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 12.
PHILLIPS, Mellony, and Milton Scott, Columbia, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 13.
RUDOWSKY, Timothy S. and Rebecca, Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, aug. 13.
SEVARIN, Jackenson Noe and Genese Monnesena, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 11.
STOLTZFUS, Benuel S. and Barbara (King), New Holland, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 13.
STOLTZFUS, Samuel and Ruth (Blank), Blank Road, Narvon, a son, at home, Aug.16.
VAZQUEZ-ROMAN, Jonathan and Dany Montes Lopez, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 12.
WEBSTER, Jack D. and Elizabeth (Caldwell), a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 13.