CASSEL, Dustin D. and Krystle (Garrison), Manheim, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 11.

GUINIVAN, Robert A. and Nicole (Funk), Elizabethtown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 13.

HATCH, Angela, and William R. Harsh, Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 12.

KING, Samuel and Sadie B. (Stoltzfus), Lititz, a son, at Birth Care & Family Heath Services, Aug. 15.

LOPEZ, Itsel, and Enrique I. Rios, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 13.

LUNA, Nashaly, and Devante D. King, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 12.

MORAN, Austin P. and. Addie, Mount Joy, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 12.

PEREZ, Zacarias Ovidio, and Zenaida Alvarez Gil, Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 12.

PHILLIPS, Mellony, and Milton Scott, Columbia, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 13.

RUDOWSKY, Timothy S. and Rebecca, Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, aug. 13.

SEVARIN, Jackenson Noe and Genese Monnesena, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 11.

STOLTZFUS, Benuel S. and Barbara (King), New Holland, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 13.

STOLTZFUS, Samuel and Ruth (Blank), Blank Road, Narvon, a son, at home, Aug.16.

VAZQUEZ-ROMAN, Jonathan and Dany Montes Lopez, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 12.

WEBSTER, Jack D. and Elizabeth (Caldwell), a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 13.