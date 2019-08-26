AUGHINBAUGH, Charles Chad and Erica, Stevens, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 22.
BROWN, Timothy and Charity (Martin), Lancaster, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Aug. 24.
CHARLES, Nedjie, and Riky M. Joseph, Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 22.
CONNER, Larissa, and George L. Wilmore, Columbia, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 23.
CRAMER, Justin R. and Laura (Currens), Denver, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Aug. 23.
CZYZEWSKI, Jeremy B. and Nicole, Ephrata, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 23.
DEBENEDITTO, Emily A., and Steven C. Salzman Jr., Clay Township, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 22.
DUTCHESS, Erik M. and Erica (Cerulli), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 20.
EBERSOL, Omar and Rachel (Stoltzfus), Rising Sun, Maryland, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Aug. 25.
EILENBERGER, David G. and Tricia, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 23.
FISHER, Kore B. and Barbara (King), Cochranville, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Aug. 24.
GALLAGHER, Timothy R. and Jennifer (Vataha), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 22.
GLICK, John R. and Mary E., Peach Bottom, two sons, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Aug. 23.
HEADLAND, Phillip and Kirsten (Kleckner), Elizabethtown, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 23.
HELM, Ryan E., and Jessica Fisher-Helm, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 22.
KING, David J. and Rebecca (Beiler), Narvon, a son, at home, Aug. 23.
KING, Elmer S. and Barbie S., Gap, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Aug. 23.
KING, Joseph and Marian (Fisher), 227 N. Harvest Road, Ronks, a daughter, at home, Aug. 25.
KOZMA, Kaitlyn, and Sean Burke, Mountville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 21.
LAPP, David L. and Linda (Riehl), Coatesville, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Aug. 24.
LAPP, John and Kendra (Blantz), Leola, a son, at home, Aug. 23.
MCKEON, Ashley, and Matthew R. Gasper, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 22.
MILLER, Aaron and Barbara F., Lititz, two sons, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 21.
MILLER, Andrew D. and Kirsten, Elizabethtown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 21.
MUSSER, Linford R. and Beth (Rutt), Myerstown, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Aug. 25.
PETERSHEIM, Steve S. and Fannie Ruth (Beiler), Atglen, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Aug. 23.
RADFORD, Tyler A., and Rachel Snyder, Stevens, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Aug. 24.
RIEHL, Benuel and Anna (Fisher), Narvon, a son, at home, Aug. 24.
RIEHL, LaVern G. and Fannie (Stoltzfus), Parkesburg, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 22.
ROGASKIC, Kristin, and Chad D. King, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 22.
RZUCIDIO, April, and Brett S. Bartley, Red Lion, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 20.
SMUCKER, Justin and Rebekah (Stoltzfus), East Earl, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 22.
STAHL, Bryan Lee, and Vivian Marcela Montoya, Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 20.
STOLTZFUS, Benuel S. and Miriam (Beiler), Quarryville, a daughter, at home, Aug. 25.
TAYLOR, Raymond A. and Erin (Bronars), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 20.
WENGER, Linford and Diane (Rutt), Leola, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Aug. 25.
WILLIAMS, Timothy L. and Stephanie (Graver), Drumore, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 22.
YOUNG, Damian, and Mey Huy, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 23.
ZOOK, Emanuel K. and Becca B. (Stoltzfus), 203 Lamparter Road, Quarryville, a son, at home, Saturday.
ZOOK, Summer, and Jacob Newnam, East Earl, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Aug. 22.