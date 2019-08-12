APONTE, Edgardo R. and Sarah (Grigg), a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 6.
COOPER, Kyria, and Marc A. Nazario, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 4.
COREY, Martin J. and Rachel, Christiana, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 4.
DAVIS, Aaliyah, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 4.
DOMMEL, Nicole, Marietta, and Zachary E. Vickers, Marietta, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 6.
FISHER, Ivan and Rebecca (Petersheim), 239 Hossler Road, Manheim, a son, at home, Aug. 8.
FULTANO, Priscilla, and Wilfredo E. Rivera, Elizabethtown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 6.
GALLER, Jarrod M. and Nicole (Lewis), a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 4.
GLICK, Christ L. and Malinda Rose (Stoltzfus), Kinzers, a daughter, at home, Aug. 7.
GRAVELY, John D. and Lorrissa (Reis), Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 6.
HARMAN, Jeffrey J. and Kelly (Sourbeer), Mountville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 6.
MARTINEZ, Ryan D. and Sarah (Spencer), Coatesville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 5.
MILLNER, Maylynn, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 6.
ORT, Leticia, and Timothy R. Pint, Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 1.
RICHARDS, Peter F. and Lindsey, York, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 2.
SOLA, Elysia, and Kyle E. Kashner, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 6.
STAUFFER, Nicholas S. and Bayley, Schaefferstown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 5.
STOLTZFUS, David S. and Anna (King), Honeybrook, a son, at home, Aug. 7.
STOLTZFUS, John and Rebecca (Stoltzfus), Landenberg, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Aug. 8.
STOLTZFUS, Leroy and Ella Ruth (Ebersole), Newmanstown, a son, at home, Aug. 8.
THOMSON, Bryan and Rebecca, Lebanon, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 5.
WITMER, Darryl L. and Megan (Colyer), Pequea, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 4.