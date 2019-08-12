Births logo
Buy Now

APONTE, Edgardo R. and Sarah (Grigg), a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 6.

COOPER, Kyria, and Marc A. Nazario, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 4.

COREY, Martin J. and Rachel, Christiana, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 4.

DAVIS, Aaliyah, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 4.

DOMMEL, Nicole, Marietta, and Zachary E. Vickers, Marietta, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 6.

FISHER, Ivan and Rebecca (Petersheim), 239 Hossler Road, Manheim, a son, at home, Aug. 8.

FULTANO, Priscilla, and Wilfredo E. Rivera, Elizabethtown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 6.

GALLER, Jarrod M. and Nicole (Lewis), a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 4.

GLICK, Christ L. and Malinda Rose (Stoltzfus), Kinzers, a daughter, at home, Aug. 7.

GRAVELY, John D. and Lorrissa (Reis), Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 6.

HARMAN, Jeffrey J. and Kelly (Sourbeer), Mountville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 6.

MARTINEZ, Ryan D. and Sarah (Spencer), Coatesville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 5.

MILLNER, Maylynn, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 6.

ORT, Leticia, and Timothy R. Pint, Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 1.

Sign up for our newsletter

RICHARDS, Peter F. and Lindsey, York, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 2.

SOLA, Elysia, and Kyle E. Kashner, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 6.

STAUFFER, Nicholas S. and Bayley, Schaefferstown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 5.

STOLTZFUS, David S. and Anna (King), Honeybrook, a son, at home, Aug. 7.

STOLTZFUS, John and Rebecca (Stoltzfus), Landenberg, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Aug. 8.

STOLTZFUS, Leroy and Ella Ruth (Ebersole), Newmanstown, a son, at home, Aug. 8.

THOMSON, Bryan and Rebecca, Lebanon, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 5.

WITMER, Darryl L. and Megan (Colyer), Pequea, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 4.