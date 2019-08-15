BACHMAN, Shawn and Catherine (Hockenberry), Conestoga, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 10.
BEILER, Aaron F. and Katie A. (Zook), Quarryville, a son, at home, Aug. 14.
BEILER, Mark L. and Elizabeth S. (Lapp), Bird-in-Hand, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 6.
CHRISTIAN, Tabitha, and Branden Weir, Richland, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Aug. 13.
FISHER, Eli K. and Megan (Beiler), Ephrata, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Aug. 13.
FISHER, Ephraim and Sarah (Glick), 274 Radcliff Road, Willow Street, a daughter, at home, Aug. 10.
HUBER, Lamar and Lisa (Martin), Ephrata, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 11.
KING, Amos and Barbie (Stoltzfus), 148 Highland Road, Christiana, a daughter, at home, Aug. 8.
KING, John and Elizabeth S. (Zook), Quarryville, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Aug. 13.
KING, Michael and Sylvia (Zook), 1096 Mount Pleasant Road, Quarryville, a daughter, at home, Aug. 9.
KNEPP, Jonathan D. and Maria (Hoover), Ephrata, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Aug. 13.
MARK, Heaven, and Gary L. Leed Jr., New Holland, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Aug. 12.
MILLER, Jonas and Mattie (King), Quarryville, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 13.
SMUCKER, Benuel K. and Rebecca E. (Fisher), 415 Rosehill Road, Ephrata, a daughter, at home, Aug. 13.
SMUCKER, John and Fannie (Beiler), 77 Locust Springs Road, Brogue, a son, at home, Aug. 9.
STOLTZFUS, Amos and Sarah (King), 882 Telegraph Road, Coatesville, a daughter, at home, Aug. 13.
ZIMMERMAN, Nicholas R. and Rachel (Martin), Ephrata, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Aug. 13.