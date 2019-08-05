ANDERSON, Travis, and Melanie Hess, East Petersburg, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 30.
BECK, James Jr. and Amy (Keefe), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 30.
BURKHARDT, Kristyn, and Tim Dalbey, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 31.
CHAVEZ, Nathaniel and Victoria (Coles), Red Lion, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 30.
ELSLAGER, Fred and Amanda (Alzate), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 2.
FREY, Brett and Shandi (Helton), Mountville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 1.
FULMER, Sara (Werth), and Josh Crumm, York, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 31.
GARCIA GARCIA, Yunaisi, and Reinaldo Hernandez, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 2.
GRISCHOTT, Chelsea, and Anthony Jimenez, Lebanon, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 1.
HART, Jane, and Cameron Binkle, Elizabethtown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 30.
HURTADO CRISTIA, Nayat, and Dagmar Fernandez Herradon, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 31.
KING, David and Rebecca (Stoltzfus), New Holland, a son, at Birth Care and Family Health Services, Aug. 3.
LOPEZ, Robert and Megan, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Wednesday.
MARTIN Jay P. and Louanne (Nolt), 210 Laurel Road, East Earl, a daughter, at home, Aug. 3.
MARTIN, Shane and Kelli (Strickler), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 30.
MCINTYRE, Jalissa, and Darian Vasquez, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 30.
MILLER, Kortney, and Rajiah Culler, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 1.
MURPHY, Patrick and Lauren, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 2.
TOWNE, Michael and Taylor, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 3.
MYERS, Summer, Willow Street, and Cody Williams, Conestoga, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 31.
SMALL, Zachary and Jessica (Keene), Martic Township, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 1.
STEFFY, Jordan and Kiandra (Bair), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 31.
ZIMMERMAN, David and Jolene (Horning), Myerstown, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Aug. 4.
Zuck, Nathaniel and Abigail (Myers), Manheim, a daughter, at home, Aug. 2.