BEILER, Melvin and Sadie (Fisher) G1 176 Cardinal Drive, Quarryville, a son, at home, Aug. 1.
BELLEGARDE, Alexandra Anne, Lancaster, twin sons, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 30.
DIEHM, Ethan and Alyssa, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 1.
EDMUNDS, Kevin S. and Vivian, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 2.
ESH, Benuel and Barbara (Zook), 1480 Tanning Yard Hollow, Peach Bottom, a daughter, at home, July 29.
ESH, David and Lydia (Lapp), 1112 Scenic Trail, Drumore, a daughter, at home, July 27.
ESH, Isaac and Elsie (Stoltzfus), 301 Whiteside Drive, Oxford, a daughter, at home, July 26.
GINGRICH, Hope, and Geovanni Aponte, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 30.
HAINES, Brian L. and Bambi, Wrightsville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 1.
HOOVER, Elvin and Melinda (Zimmerman), Ephrata, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 4.
HORNING, Elam Z. and Louise R. (Martin), East Earl, a daughter, at home, Aug. 5.
KING, Joseph and Katie (Beiler), 1271 Glen Run Road, Atglen, a son, at home, Aug. 3.
LAINEZ, Christopher and Kimberly, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 2.
LAPP, Steven and Katie (Beiler), 2120 Hopewell Road, Nottingham, a son, at home, Aug. 1.
MURRAY, Thomas John III and Emily Nicole (Pfeiffer), Akron, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 3.
NOLT, Wendell N. and Julie (Beachy), Sinking Springs, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Aug. 3.
PEACHEY, Kevin W. and Amanda, Leola, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 2.
STOLTZFUS, Israel and Mary (Stoltzfus), 363 Morrison Mill Road, Kirkwood, a son, at home, Aug. 4.
SUTJAK, Matthew and Caitlin, East Petersburg, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 2.
TAYLOR, Jolesha, and Jonathen B. Valentin, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 31.
ZELEWICZ, Lee F.E. and Molly (Boland), Strasburg, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 2.