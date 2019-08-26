BIXLER, Kevin J. and Samantha, Maytown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 19.
BLYMIRE, Richard E. Jr., and Barbara Hensley, York, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 20.
BRENNER, Joseph M. and Lauren, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 21.
CHAMBERLAIN, R. Scott and Aileen (Musser), Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 21.
HOCKENBERRY, Emily, and Thomas J. Halbleib, Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 21.
JONES, Patrick W.R. and Sandra (Wigman), Akron, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 20.
KATEMBO, Pascal T. and Marilyne, Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Aug.21.
POMALES ALVARADO, Zuleyka, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 20.
TURNER, Avionne L., and Tyrel R. Rucker, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 19.
USNER, Derek M. and Karen (Simmers), Terre Hill, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Aug. 21.
WIMER, Kyle J. and Ellen (Etzweiler), West Hempfield Township, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 20.