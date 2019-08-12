BEILER, Christian and Nancy (Stoltzfus), Quarryville, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Aug. 11.
BROOKS, Danielle, and Tyler R. Martin, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 8.
BRUBAKER, Joel M. and Esther Mae (Shirk), Ephrata, a son, at home, Aug. 9.
ESH, Michael and Annie (Fisher), 578 River Road, Delta, a son, at home, Aug. 7.
FISHER, Jonas and Priscilla (Stoltzfus), 2050 Cambridge Road, Honey brook, a son, at home, Aug. 10.
HERR, Daniel J. and Kristen, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 9.
KING, Andrew Jr. and Amanda (King), Leola, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Aug. 9.
KING, David and Rachel (Blank), 254 Mt Airy Road, New Providence, a son, born at home, Aug. 9.
LEE, Soewin, and Michele Hughes, Leola, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Aug. 9.
LUCIANO, Nicholas and Whitney (Pagan), Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 9.
PRICE, Samantha, and Craig A. Stuck, Strasburg, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 5.
PROPHETE, Chrystian, and Jose J. Gonzalez, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 8.
RIEHL, John and Heather (Martin), Paradise, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Aug. 9.
SPANOUDAKIS, Dimitrios and Eleni, Columbia, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 9.
STOLTZFUS, Amos and Leah (Yoder), Christiana, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Aug. 11.
STOLTZFUS, Leon B. and Bethany (Mast), Honey Brook, a son, at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital, Aug. 10.
STOLTZFUS, Levi K. and Katie S., Lancaster, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Aug. 8.
STOLTZFUS, Mahlon D. and Anna Ruth (Riehl), Gap, two sons, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Aug. 9.
SWEIGART, Dana, and Nicholas Poehner, Maytown, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 8.
VAN AULEN, Joseph and Emily (Bell), Drumore, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 9.
WEAVER, Vernon Z. and Julia (Nolt), Ephrata, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Aug. 10.