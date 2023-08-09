BATZ, Brandon M. and Stacy (Miller), East Petersburg, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 5.
BEILER, Henry and Rachel (Miller), 754 Byerland Church Road, Willow Street, a son, at home, Aug. 7.
BYERS, Thomas J. and Megan, Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 5.
ESH, Christian H. and Elizabeth B. (King), Quarryville, a daughter, at home, Aug. 8.
HARRIGER, Miles J. and Alexandra Paugels, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 5.
HIGH, Dwight M. and Jennifer (Royer), Elizabethtown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 5.
HORST, Joel and Ruth Ann (Zimmerman), New Holland, a son, at home, Aug. 7Aug. 7.
KING, David and Rachel (Blank), 254 Mt. Airy Road, New Providence, a son, at home, Aug. 7.
KING, Jesse and Marybeth (Lapp), Narvon, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 4.
KING, Jonathan and Nancy (Fisher), 37 Pinnacle Road West, Holtwood, a son, at home, Aug. 6.
MARTIN, Brent and Tonya, Quarryville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 5.
MILLER, David and Lydia (Fisher), 11 Althouse Road, Cochranville, a daughter, at home, Aug. 6.
MILLER, John and Sarah (Stoltzfus), 331 Wilson Mill Road, Oxford, a daughter, at home, Aug. 5.
STOLTZFUS, Eli E. and Sarah, Quarryville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 5.