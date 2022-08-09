Births logo

EBERLY, Nathan and Lillian (Burkholder), Shoemakersville, a daughter, at home, Aug. 8.

HEDRICK, Nathan and Karen, Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 7.

KURTZ, Jason and Gwenda (Martin), Manheim, a daughter, at home, Monday.

LONG, Kayla, Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 5.

MARTIN, Renyold and Karla (Ruth), 1612 Mockingbird Lane, Manheim, a son at home, Aug. 8.

MORKEN, Joshua and Megan (Hasse), New Holland, a daughter, at home, Aug. 7.

STOLTZFUS, Jesse and Rosie (Stoltzfus), Lititz, a daughter, at home, Aug. 8.

