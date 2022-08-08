ASTHEIMER, Emily, and Brian L. Wagner, Drumore, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 3.
DIETRICH, Matthew A. and Taylor, Manheim, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 1.
GLICK, Christian and Elizabeth (Fisher), Kirkwood, a daughter, at home, Aug. 6.
GRAZIOLI, Cheyenne, East Earl, and Josiah Santi, New Holland, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 4.
HOLUBEC, Steve L. and Lauren (Stauffer), Harrisburg, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 4.
KING, Christ and Sylvia (King), 462 Calvary Road, Nottingham, a son, at home, Aug. 5.
MARTIN, Gerald and Rosene (Horning), Stevens, a son, at home, Aug. 7.
MOWRER, Tim and Julie, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 3.
PLOWDEN, Michael D. and Nechel (Agee), Millersville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 4.
SHISSLER, Taylor and Carly (Foose), Quarryville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 4.
STOLTZFUS, Aaron and Malinda (Stoltzfus), 2272 Ashville Road, Quarryville, a daughter, at home, Aug. 4.
STOLTZFUS, Aaron and Rachel (Fisher), 204 Black Road, Quarryville, a daughter, at home, Aug. 3.
STOLTZFUS, John and Esther (Zook), 394 Chrome Road, Oxford, a son, at home, Aug. 4.
TRAINI, Christopher A. and Kendall, New Providence, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 3.
WEAVER, Paul and Ellen (Hoover), Ephrata, a daughter, at home, Aug. 7.