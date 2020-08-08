BEILER, Josiah and Ruth (King), 238 Cardinal Drive, Quarryville, a son, at home, Aug. 5.
BRANDT, Hayden and Stephanie, Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 5.
FEATHER, Cynthia, and Beau Butcher, Reamstown, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Aug. 5.
FISHER, Gideon and Barbie (Beiler), 40 Ridge Road, New Providence, a daughter, at home,Aug. 4.
JEAN-LOUIS, Nathan and Bobbie, Landisville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 5.
KAUFFMAN, Elmer S. and Susie F. (Stoltzfus), 5132 White Oak Road, Paradise, a son, at home, Aug. 6.
MARTIN, Patrick and Mabel (Stauffer), Stevens, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 5.
MCCARTHY, Colleen, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 2.
MEDORA, Leon C. and Amanda (Jenness), Akron, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Aug. 3.
NOLT, Paul and Irene (Shirk), Narvon, a daughter, at home, Aug. 4.
RISING, Michael P. and Brittany, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 4.
ROSARIO, Angel and Mariah, Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 4.
SAEZ MARTINEZ, Dixoann, and Cristian Castro Camacho, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 4.
STOLTZFUS, Steven F. and Ruth S. (Blank), 5635 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gap, a son, at home, Aug. 6.
TANNENBAUM, Rob and Cori, Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 4.
ZIMMERMAN, Daniel and Valerie (Reiff), Akron, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 3.
ZOOK, Lloyd and Verna (Fisher), Paradise, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Aug. 6.