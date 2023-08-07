ESH, Steven and Freda (Stoltzfus), Paradise, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Aug. 5.
FISHER, David and Naomi, Ronks, a daughter, at home, Aug. 5.
FISHER, Melvin and Ruth, Manheim, a daughter, at home, Aug. 6.
KING, Samuel and Sadie (Stoltzfus), Bird-in-Hand, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 3.
LUGO, Esmeraldo, Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 3.
ROBERTSON, Zachary E. and Nicole E. (Armstrong), Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 4.
STOLTZFUS, Allen Ray and Rebecca S. (Zook), Kinzers, a son, at home, Aug. 6.