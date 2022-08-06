Births logo

BLEVINS, Connor and Brianna, Strasburg, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 30.

ECKERT, Isiah J. and Lauren (Schlegel), Akron, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 2.

FRANCHITTI, Anthony J. and Heather Supplee, Honey Brook, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 1.

GREENE, Shaakirah, and Akeem E. Baylis, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 1.

MARTIN, James and Catherine (Fox), Mohnton, a son, at home, Aug. 4.

OSTBERG, Jeremy D. and Katlyn M. and Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 2.

RADKIEWICZ, John F. and Lauren, Marietta, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 2.

SHOTTS, Cheyanne, Holtwood, and Cooper S. Long, Millersville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 1.

