GLICK, Jonathan and Dorothy (Stoltzfus), Lititz, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Aug. 5.
HOSTETTER, Kervin and Sharla (Zimmerman), Blandon, a son , at home, Aug. 4.
KING, Elmer Jr. and Sadie Rose (King), Honey Brook, a son, at home, Aug. 5.
MILLER, Emmanuel S. and Anna (Lapp), Leola, a son, at UPMC Lititz, July 21.
SCHWARTZ, Daniel and Amber (John), Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 4.
SMUCKER, Steven E. and Kathryn L. (Lapp), 491 Fieldcrest Drive, Willow Street, a son, at home, Aug. 4.
STOLTZFUS, Jonas B. and Barbara F. (King), 212 Monterey Road, Bird-in-Hand, a son, at home, Thursday.