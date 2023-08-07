ABBOTT, Vincent M. and Tyra (Harley), Downingtown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 30.
BECHTOLD, Jernica, Columbia, and Yusuf Davis, Mount Joy, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 31.
BEILER, John and Sadie (Zook), Quarryville, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Thursday.Aug. 3
BOLANAS, Josue and Ashley Jorge, Strasburg, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 31.
CRUZ, Robert Jr. and Danitza (Diaz), Mountville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 31.
DOUGHERTY, Edward Ryan and Ellen (Borza), Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 31.
ECKENRODE, Matthew B. and Jenna, Bainbridge, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 1.
GARDNER, Crystal, and Derek J. Nichol, Dover, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 31.
HIGH, Titus A. and Heather, Brownstown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 1.
KLEINER, Justin P. and Jennifer, Mount Joy, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 30.
MARTIN, Peter H. and Malinda H. (Martin), New Holland, a son, at home, Aug. 4.
MAZZELLA, Justin M. and Kelly Jesikiewicz, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 31.
MIRANDA, Alexis and Kristy, East Petersburg, a son, at UPMC Lititz, July 31.
PHILLIPS, Gregor M. and Emily (Gross), Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 1.
SANCHEZ, Lea, Landisville, and Michael Abrew, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 28.
SCHOLL, Adam J. and Marissa (Bechtold), Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 30.
SUBEDI, Rabin and Kabita Basnet, Millersville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 28.