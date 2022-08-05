BLANK, Benuel and Katie (Esh), Delta, a daughter, at home, July 9.
BLANK, Chris and Ruth (Kauffman), Christiana, a daughter, at home, Aug. 1.
EBERSOL, Andrew and Mary Jane (Stoltzfus), Airville, a son, at home, July 31.
GARMAN, Bryan Zimmerman and Lydia Joan (Zimmerman), East Earl, a son, at home, Aug. 4.
JIMENEZ, Brittany, and Luis DeJesus, Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 1.
LONGENECKER, Robert James and Laurel Etter, Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 2.
MARTIN, Daryl and Dorothy (Zimmerman), New Holland, a son, at home, Aug. 3.
PETERSHEIM, David and Elizabeth (Esh), Airville, a son, at home, July 18.
ROSARIO, Giovanni and Alyxandra Hendrie, Mount Joy, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 2.
SHIRK, Weston Kent and Marlisa Rahae (Martin), Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 3.
SMUCKER, Eli and Lydia (Stoltzfus), Delta, a daughter, at home, Aug. 2.
STOLTZFUS, Christ B. and Lavina E. (Esch), 853 Walnut Hill Road, Millersville, a son, at home, Aug. 3.
WOLFE, Teafia, and Scott Steher Jr., Akron, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 1.