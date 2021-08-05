BEILER, Elam and Linda (Lapp), Drumore, a son, at home, at home Aug. 3.
BEILER, Elmer and Rebecca (Stoltzfus), Ronks, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Aug. 3.
BRUBAKER, Joel and Esther Mae (Shirk), Ephrata, a son, at home, Aug. 1.
ESH, Christ S. and Ruth L. (King), 273 Forrest Hill Road, Leola, a son, at home, Aug. 2.
KING, Samuel and Rhoda (Esh), Overlys Grove Road, New Holland, a son, at home,Aug. 3.
NEGRON, Samantha, and Connor Shay, Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 1.
SENSENIG, Elvin H. and Emma H., East Earl, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 2.
STOLTZFUS, Amos and Rebecca (Esh), Sunnyside Road, Manheim, a daughter, at home, July 31.
STOLTZFUS, Elam and Mary (King), Honey Brook, a daughter, at home, Aug. 4.
WEAVER, Karl Z. and Janet R. (Martin), Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 3.