ESH, Steve and Rachel (Esh), 40 Umble Road, Atglen, a daughter, at home, Aug. 24.
FISHER, Levi and Malinda S. (Smucker), 325 May Post Office Road, Strasburg, a son, at home, Aug. 29.
KING, John and Elizabeth (Esh), 115 McHenry Road, Cochranville, a daughter, at home, Aug. 25.
KING, Joseph and Elsie (King), 261 Byerland Church Road, Willow Street, a daughter, at home, Aug. 25.
KING, Omar and Esther (Fisher), Honey Brook, a son, at home, Aug. 30.
LAPP, David and Rachel (Fisher), 720 Ashville Road, Oxford, a son, at home, Aug. 29.
MILLER, John Aaron and Kate (Beiler), Parkesburg, a daughter, at home, Aug. 30.
O’NEILL, Casey M. and Rachel, Mount Joy, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 19.
RIEHL, Samuel and Rebekah (Esh), Ronks, a daughter, at home, Aug. 30.
STOLTZFUS, Matthew and Lydia Mae (Lapp), Ronks, a daughter, at home, Aug. 30.